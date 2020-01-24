Fire crews tackle three cars on fire in Blackpool industrial estate

Have your say

Fire crews responded to a blaze at an industrial estate in Blackpool this afternoon (January 24).



Two fire engines arrived at the scene in Brinwell Road in Blackpool after the fire was reported at 3.05pm

Three cars were on fire when fire crews arrived at the scene in Blackpool. (Credit: Google)

Three cars were on fire when fire crews arrived at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 3.05pm.

"One fire engine from Blackpool and one from Bispham have attended the scene on Brinwell Road.

"Three cars were on fire at an industrial estate.

"One jet was used to extinguish the fire and it looks like they are now coming away from the scene."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.