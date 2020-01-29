Fire crews tackle large vehicle fire in Poulton-le-Fylde

Two fire engines were sent to tackle a vehicle fire in Poulton-le-Fylde.
Emergency services rushed to a vehicle fire at Windy Harbour at the junction of Garstang New Road and Windy Harbour Road at about 1.50pm today (January 29).
The fire involved a large flat bed truck.
Images from the scene show the front of the vehicle engulfed in flames and a large plume of black smoke filling the air.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at about 1.50pm.
"Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene.
"The fire involved a flat bed truck.
"One hose reel and one breathing apparatus was used to extinguish the fire.
"By about 2:45pm the fire had been put out and crews left the scene."