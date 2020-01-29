Fire crews tackle large vehicle fire in Poulton-le-Fylde

Have your say

Two fire engines were sent to tackle a vehicle fire in Poulton-le-Fylde.



Emergency services rushed to a vehicle fire at Windy Harbour at the junction of Garstang New Road and Windy Harbour Road at about 1.50pm today (January 29).

Images from the scene show the front of the vehicle engulfed in flames. (Photo by Stephen Evans)

The fire involved a large flat bed truck.

Images from the scene show the front of the vehicle engulfed in flames and a large plume of black smoke filling the air.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at about 1.50pm.

"Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene.

"The fire involved a flat bed truck.

"One hose reel and one breathing apparatus was used to extinguish the fire.

"By about 2:45pm the fire had been put out and crews left the scene."