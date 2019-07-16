Fire crews tackle car blaze near school in Blackpool

Fire crews were called to the Layton area of Blackpool after a car burst into flames near a school.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the vehicle was found 'well alight' on the side of the road in Brendon Walk, near Layton Primary School, at 4.45pm yesterday (July 15).

Fire crews from Blackpool fire station attended the scene and used a thermal imaging camera to locate the source of the blaze inside the engine.

It is not known how the car combusted, but the cause is not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Upon arrival firefighters found one car well alight on the side of the road.

"The fire was in the engine compartment of the vehicle and extinguished using breathing apparatus, a hose reel and thermal imaging camera."

No injuries were reported.