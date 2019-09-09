Fire crews called to ventilate Blackpool Promenade hotel after tear gas is fired in police incident

Have your say

A police incident at a seafront hotel in Blackpool led to fire crews being mobilised after tear gas spray is fired.

Police have been unable to comment on the incident, which happened shortly after 11pm last night (September 8) at The Golden Cheval hotel in Promenade.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to The Golden Cheval hotel in Promenade, Blackpool at 11.15pm last night (September 8) after tear gas grenades were used in a police-led incident.

But Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has confirmed that its South Shore crew responded to an incident at the hotel in which tear gas was used.

Watch manager Steve Boyne said his team were mobilised to help clear the hotel of noxious fumes after tear gas was fired in a police-led incident.

He said: "We were called out to the former Crewes Original hotel, (now known as The Golden Cheval) at 11.30pm last night.

"Our presence was requested after CS gas, commonly known as tear gas, was detonated at the hotel in a police incident.

"We relied on breathing apparatus due to the noxious fumes in a confined environment whilst we ventilated and fanned the affected areas.

"We were on site for around an hour whilst the building was made safe for residents."

North West Ambulance Service were also requested at the hotel to treat a number of casualties.

A spokesman for the service said it was unable to provide details on the nature of the injuries due to the hotel being a private address.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called to a premises on the Promenade in Blackpool at 11.14pm last night.

"We mobilised an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles to treat a number of potential casualties.

"No-one was taken to hospital."

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment, but have yet to provide details on the incident.

What is CS gas and why is it used by police?

- CS gas, commonly referred to as tear gas, is a chemical spray used to temporarily incapacitate violently aggressive suspects and subdue attackers.

- It is also sometimes used as a riot control agent by police.

- Under UK firearm law, CS sprays are classed as prohibited weapons, making it unlawful for a member of the public to possess them