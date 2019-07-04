Fire crews battle blaze at a home in Fleetwood

Have your say

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Fleetwood this morning.



Crews from Bispham were mobilised after a blaze broke out in the first floor of a terraced home in Beach Road, opposite Fleetwood Cemetery, at around 9.30am.

Fire crews from Bispham and Blackpool are at the scene of a fire at a home in Beach Road, Fleetwood this morning (July 4)

Two engines are in attendance and firefighters are using a hose reel and a positive ventilation fan to bring the fire under control.

North West Ambulance Service are at the scene to deal with any possible casualties.

Crews are also using breathing apparatus whilst they extinguishing the fire.

More to follow...