Female paedophile is spared jail after being found guilty of 2,000 child abuse images

A woman has been spared prison after being found guilty of having 2,000 child abuse pictures on her computer.



Rowbottam, originally from Dudley, West Midlands, but who gave her address to the court as Mowbreck Park, a caravan site in Wesham near to two primary schools, was found guilty following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday October 14.

Police said more than 2,000 indecent images were found on her hard drive, including extreme pornography and pictures and video of children being sexually abused.

She was handed a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Rowbottam was arrested after a raid by the Online Child Exploitation Team at her home in Dudley on June 6, 2016.

More than 50 pieces of computer equipment were examined as part of what police described as a “painstaking” investigation.

The 24-year-old denied the offences, claiming the images must have been caused by a virus on her computer or a USB stick given to her years before.

But forensic experts proved this was not the case and Rowbottom was found guilty of making indecent images and movies of children, and possession of extreme pornography.

She was given a two-year supervision order, as well as a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Owner of Mowbreck Park, Shirley Carroll said: “We were shocked to learn of the conviction of Jasmine Rowbottom, and only heard of the case for the first time when it was publicised in the media earlier this week.

“At no point in the past did Ms Rowbottom make us aware that any charges had been brought against her, and we were in complete ignorance of her offences. Ms Rowbottom did not live on the park.

“She stayed occasionally in a holiday caravan belonging to a relative, and we had no reason to suspect she was anything other than a normal holiday guest.

“As soon as we learned of her conviction, we moved quickly to assure customers that there would be no question of Ms Rowbottom being allowed access to park in the future.

“ Our park rules specifically state that anyone on the sex offenders register is prohibited from being on the grounds of the park.”

A retired resident who lives at the site said she was shocked.

"I have grandchildren who visit me and it's not right that a known paedophile is allowed to rent a caravan here", said the woman, who has asked not to be named.

"It's disgusting. There are two primary schools, St Josephs and Wesham Church of England, just a mile down the road too.

"She should be behind bars, never mind living in a holiday park among pensioners and their grandchildren."