Fears over missing Fleetwood man

Police say they are growing concerned for a man missing from home in Fleetwood.

Robert Taylor, 29, was last seen at his home address on Bramley Avenue, Fleetwood at about 3.30am on Saturday.

Robert is described as white, approx 6ft tall, average build, blue eyes, short dark hair with beard. He has tattoos – on his right inner arm the letters "RJT" and on his left arm a tribal pattern.

He was last seen wearing a baby blue t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

He has links to Fleetwood, Thornton Cleveleys, Blackpool and Poulton Le Fylde.

PC Josh Perry, of West police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Robert and I would ask anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch. I would also ask Robert himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is okay.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 0570 of September 8th.