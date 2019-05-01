Fears of vandalism at Blackpool police station prompts action

Have your say

Hoardings are to be placed around Blackpool's now empty former police station to protect the buildings on Bonny Street from potential vandalism.

The timber fencing will also be used to display illustrations of the future £300m leisure development proposed for the site on Central Car Park.

The central police station has been closed since last October following the transfer of officers to a £21m new headquarters on Gerry Richardson Way, off Clifton Road in Marton.

The site is owned by Blackpool Council.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court remains open on the site, although council chiefs are hoping it will also eventually relocate to make way for a new visitor attraction based on virtual reality technology.

Town hall planners approved an application for temporary hoardings which will have a maximum height of just over four metres.

A design statement accompanying the application says: "The proposed timber hoarding will deter unauthorised access to the now unused Bonny Street Police Station from concourse level, potentially preventing vandalism to the building, and adjoining facilities.

"The timber hoarding facing north and overlooking Bonney Street surface

car park will provide an opportunity to display illustrations of sites future development within the hoarding timber panels."

Lancashire Police has retained a town centre presence, with a new front counter operating within Municipal Offices on Corporation Street.