Concerns are growing for a 66-year-old Blackpool man who has not been seen for two weeks.



Martin Neary was last seen 40 miles from his home in the Ormskirk area on Christmas Eve at around 10.30am.

He is described as 6ft, has a grey mustache, and was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a brown jacket over the top, a blue checked jumper and blue trousers.

If you have seen Martin or have any information on his whereabouts, please call police on 101, quoting log LC-20181225-0799.