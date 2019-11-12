Fan gets football ban after brawl involving up to 50 Blackpool and Fleetwood supporters

A Fleetwood town fan has received a stadium ban for his part in a mass brawl after a match against Blackpool that left police outnumbered by scrapping supporters.

Around 50 fans of the two League One sides were involved in the fight following the game at Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium in October last year, Blackpool Magistrates' Court heard.

Paul Jones, 27, of Wingrove Road, Fleetwood, was among the group, many of whom had hoods up and scarves over their faces as they traded blows in the town's Memorial Park.

He was given a football banning order after admitting using threatening behaviour and refusing to obey police instructions to leave the park.

He was barred from setting foot in designated areas around the grounds of both Fleetwood and Blackpool on match days, from three hours before kick-off until three hours after the final whistle.

Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said the rival supporters fought in front of families leaving the ground.

Police made a cordon around the group and when Jones confronted them he refused to leave the area despite twice receiving baton blows from officers.

In his police interview after being arrested, Jones is reported to have said: ”The police were out of order. Their eyes were bulging and they were aggressive.”

Patrick Nelligan, defending, told magistrates: ”Police were outnumbered that day. They came across the fans fighting with their faces covered up by scarves and hoods.”

“My client was on his way home when he got caught up in what went on.”

The three-year order also bans Jones from Fleetwood Town and England away games. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and he must pay £105 costs.