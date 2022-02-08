Family speak out after 'horrific ordeal' of catching Blackpool care worker raping their elderly relative on camera

The family, who have asked not to be named, also issued sombre advice to other families whose elderly loved ones are in care.

"We would like to say to others with elderly loved ones in care...Listen to what they are saying and be aware of behaviour changes.

"If you think there could be something happening to them, please do something about it as soon as possible."

They said they first became concerned after they noticed her behaviour had suddenly changed.

She had grown fearful, shunned physical contact and pleaded with them not to leave her during visits, saying “don’t leave me, they will hurt me”.

In a heartbreaking statement released today (Tuesday, February 8), the family shared their story of how they caught 48-year-old care worker Phillip Carey raping their relative on camera.

They said: "Our elderly relative has gone through a horrific ordeal at the hands of someone we trusted to care for her.

"We had noticed her behaviour had changed, she became withdrawn, wouldn't hug or kiss us and she didn't want us to go when we were leaving.

"And on a couple of occasions she said things that worried us, suggesting she would be punished. She would say, "please don’t leave me, they will hurt me".

"We were concerned that maybe someone was being unkind or too rough with her, so we decided to install a hidden camera in her room so we could see what was happening.

"We were shocked and horrified, never imagining that we would see her being abused and raped in her own room."

The family said "their lives have changed forever" after they uncovered the appaling sexual abuse inflicted on their relative at the hands of someone they trusted to care for her.

But the family praised the response of Lancashire Police, who swiftly identified and arrested Carey and successfully brought him to justice.

The disgraced former carer was handed a life sentence at Preston Crown Court and will serve a minimum of 10 years in prison.

"We called the police and their response was just brilliant," said the family.

"This whole episode has been very distressing to all our family. Our lives have changed as we struggle to come to terms with what happened.

"But we are truly grateful as a family at the way we have been supported throughout this ordeal by the police and the other people in the team."

Following the sentencing, DI Chris Naidu, who led the Lancashire Police investigation, praised the victim and her family for 'dignity and strength" in the aftermath of the attack.

He said: "We are thankful that Mr Carey has been given a life sentence and that he will not be allowed to harm anyone else. "

"Carey worked in a position of trust which he abused in the most despicable way.

"We welcome the sentence which reflects the seriousness of his crime and we commend the victim and her family for their dignity and strength throughout the investigation and court case."