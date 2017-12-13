Face of knife raider who stole cash from bookies

This is the face of an armed raider who threatened betting shop staff with a knife.

Andrew Siddall, 47, of no fixed address is wanted after stealing cash from the till and betting machines at Beffred on Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool on Monday.

More than £220 was taken and two members of staff were threatened a knifepoint although neither were hurt.

Det Cons James Ellis from Blackpool Police said: “If you have seen Siddall or know where he is, please get in touch. We would ask the public not to approach him but to contact us instead.

“Similarly if Siddall sees this appeal I would urge him to hand himself in at the nearest police station.”

Siddall is described as white, 5ft 9 ins tall, of medium build with greying hair and is known to have links to Blackpool.

Anyone with information can call 101, or email 2367@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 4235@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference LC-20171211-1488.