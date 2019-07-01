'Extreme concern' for vulnerable Warwickshire man who fled hospital to visit Blackpool

A 42-year-old man from Warwickshire is believed to be in Blackpool after fleeing hospital.



Police said they are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of Lee French after the 42-year-old disappeared from a hospital ward in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Lee, who has been missing for more than a week, is described as vulnerable and was last seen at George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton at around 10.30am on Saturday June 22.

Police believe he boarded a train for Blackpool that day and could still be in the area.

Lee is described as having a slim build, short dark brown hair and some facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark green parka coat with a fur trim hood. He usually wears his hood up.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Lee after he disappeared from hospital in Warwickshire more than a week ago (June 22)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please can you help our colleagues at Warwickshire Police to find missing 42-year-old Lee French.

"Lee is vulnerable and we are very concerned for his welfare.

"We believe that Lee is in Blackpool still so please if you are there, keep your eyes open for him."

Warwickshire Police have appealed directly to Lee and are urging him to contact his family.

Lee French, 42, was reported missing from hospital in Warwickshire on Saturday, June 28. Police believe he has travelled to Blackpool

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: "Lee, we only want to know you are okay and your family are very worried and only want to know you are safe and well.

"If you read this, please just let us know."



Please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 if you have seen Lee or have any information on his whereabouts.