"Extreme concern" for missing Blackpool woman

A search is underway for a missing woman from Blackpool.

Gail Hatton was reported missing on Sunday (October 20) after she was last seen at around midday.

Gail is a white female, 5ft5 tall, with a medium build and red/brown hair.

Police said she normally wears makeup and was last seen carrying a large 'bag for life'.

Officers said they are unsure of what clothing Gail was last seen wearing, but said she typically wears knee high boots, leggings and a grey jumper.

A police spokesman said: "We are extremely concerned for Gail's welfare and ask anyone to contact Lancashire Police on 101 with any information on her whereabouts, quoting reference LC-20191021-0255.

READ MORE: Police want to interview this woman after a supermarket assault

"We would also like to appeal directly to Gail herself and ask that if she reads this post to contact us and let us know that she is safe and well."