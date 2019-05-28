'Extreme concern' for missing 47-year-old Blackpool man

A 47-year-old man has been reported missing in Blackpool, sparking concern for his safety.



Derek Conway, 47, went missing from his home yesterday evening (Sunday, May 27) and was last seen in the Park Road area at 7.30pm.

Derek Conway, 47, from Blackpool, was last seen in the Park Road area at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 27

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7" tall, large build with short dark brown hair.

Police said they are "extremely concerned" for Derek's welfare and urge anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers are currently looking for 47-year-old Derek Conway, who is missing from the Blackpool area.

"We believe that Derek was in the Park Road, Blackpool area at 7.30pm this evening.

"We are extremely concerned for Derek, so if you see him, or know where he is please call 101 and quote ref LC-20190527-0591."