Extra police in Fleetwood stop 15 people and arrest youth

Police in Fleetwood stopped 15 people and arrested a youth aged 16 as a result of having extra officers on the beat overnight.

And a number of residents in the town have used social media to call for the increased police presence on a regular basis.

The youth was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a weapon and has spent several hours in custody.

However, the use of the Section 60 exercise, allowing the police powers to to search people or vehicles in a set area of the town between 7pm last night and 7am this morning, was a one-off.

It was implemented as a result of three serious incidents which police believe are linked - a crowbar break-in at a caravan at the Cala Gran Holiday Park, a suspicious fire on Princes Way and a machete raid on a house in Broadway, all within a 12 hour period on Thursday and Friday.

Police say no one was believed to have been been hurt in the two break-ins.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to update you following Section 60 powers being put in place in Fleetwood yesterday (Friday).

"Overnight officers out and about in the town stopped 15 people and a boy aged 16 was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a weapon.

"He remains in custody.

"The Section 60 powers were put in place following three incidents over the last two days.

"At this time we believe the incidents may be linked and that there is no wider threat to the public."

Responding on the Fleetwood Police Facebook site, one resident, Ann McLaren, posted: "There is a wider threat to the public, we are living in a town we don't feel safe in any more."

Another, Philip Bailey, posted: "It should be every night, it might stop a lot of these burglaries."

Anybody with information about the above incidents is asked to get in touch with us on 101, quoting log number 133 of July 5th