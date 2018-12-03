A former police inspector has admitted making more than 140 indecent photographs of children between 2011 and August this year.

Ex-West Midlands Police officer Lee Bartram entered guilty pleas to three charges of making indecent images of children when he appeared before a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

Ex-police inspector pleads guilty to making indecent images of children

The 44-year-old, of Bustleholme Lane, West Bromwich, has yet to enter a plea to a charge of misconduct in public office.

Bartram, who worked as an inspector based in Birmingham city centre, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to five further counts of making indecent images of a child and two counts of distributing similar images.

Judge James Burbidge QC granted Bartram bail until a further hearing at the same court on February 14.

He told Bartram: "You have already seen a probation officer so the case could proceed to sentence on that day. You should be prepared for that.

"I don't hold out any particular sentence to you, it's a matter for the sentencing judge."