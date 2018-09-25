Ex-coach accused of sexually assaulting young Blackpool footballers

A former Lancashire football coach has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court facing allegations of sexually assaulting youth players.

Fifty-eight-year-old Paul Gerard Whelan who used to live at Maida Vale, Cleveleys, faces ten allegations of assaulting five different boys who played in teams coached by him.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court sent Whelan for trial at the higher court where he will appear on October 24.

Whelan was remanded in custody. His lawyer Gerry Coyle did not indicate any pleas on behalf of his client.

The offences are said to have taken place in Blackpool in 1994 and 1995.