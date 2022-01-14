Ex-Blackpool FC striker Lee Thorpe denies assaulting doormen at Trilogy bar
A former Blackpool FC footballer has made his first appearance at court charged with two assaults.
Lee Thorpe, 45, who played as a striker in an 18-year career as a professional is charged with assaulting two club doormen at Blackpool’s Trilogy bar on July 31, 2021.
He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates alongside a co accused Calum Holmes, 35, who is accused assaulting another member of the bar staff causing actual bodily harm.
Thorpe, of Lennox Gate, Blackpool, and Holmes, of Dalewood Avenue, also Blackpool pleaded not guilty and asked for their cases to be dealt with by magistrates .
Thorpe played for nine Football League clubs in his career which ended at Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde .
His last post in the game was as a lead coach at Blackpool’s Youth Development section.
Peter Bardsley, prosecuting, said that The Crown would show CCTV of the incident . The duo were both bailed until their trial which was fixed for May 9.