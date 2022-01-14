Lee Thorpe, 45, who played as a striker in an 18-year career as a professional is charged with assaulting two club doormen at Blackpool’s Trilogy bar on July 31, 2021.

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates alongside a co accused Calum Holmes, 35, who is accused assaulting another member of the bar staff causing actual bodily harm.

Thorpe, of Lennox Gate, Blackpool, and Holmes, of Dalewood Avenue, also Blackpool pleaded not guilty and asked for their cases to be dealt with by magistrates .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool striker Lee Thorpe is charged with assaulting two club doormen at Blackpool’s Trilogy bar.

Thorpe played for nine Football League clubs in his career which ended at Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde .

His last post in the game was as a lead coach at Blackpool’s Youth Development section.