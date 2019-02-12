Elvis Presley in court over knife threat in Blackpool laundrette

Elvis Presley has been sent for trial by jury charged with causing a fracas in a Blackpool laundrette.

The 58-year-old, whose full name is Elvis Aaron Presley, is charged with possessing a knife and using it to threaten the owner of the Total Laundry Care, on Dickson Road.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Presley of General Street, Blackpool, is also charged with assault and using threatening behaviour on January 23 this year.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting at Blackpool, asked for Presley to be sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

District Judge Jane Goodwin agreed and Presley will go before the higher court on March 13.She granted Presley bail on condition he has no contact with his alleged victim.