Eight arrests as police raid Blackpool homes in major crackdown on organised crime gangs

Police have raided several properties across Blackpool in the war on organised crime.

Eight people have been arrested as part of operation Enigma, launched back in April, which saw officers swoop on three separate addresses this morning (January 9).

Police on Butler Street this morning where a property was raided as part of a major operation targeting organised crime gangs

It follows similar raids yesterday, all linked to the probe into gangs operating in the resort.

One man was arrested leaving a property on Butler Street, in the town centre, this morning. He was among two arrests today, while six people - five men and a woman - were apprehended yesterday.

Officers in Butler Street broke the door of the terraced property down as the man was cuffed in the street. They remained at the scene this morning and were searching the property.

Police also descended on addresses on Dingle Avenue, Grange Park, and Gisburn Grove, in Layton, as part of today's operation.

One man was led to a waiting police van in handcuffs

Police seized a significant quantity of what they believe is heroin during yesterday's raids.