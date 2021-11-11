Duped Blackpool family was 'unaware' man living with them - who took their children to the shop and looked after them - was banned from being alone with youngsters
A man breached the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order by staying with a family with young children after a fire at his home, magistrates were told.
Lee Martin, 32, who was given the order 16 years ago, admitted having unsupervised access to children, failing to tell police of his new address, and failing to tell them he was staying for more than 12 hours at an address where children were living.
Defending, Gary McAnulty said: “He became a victim of circumstance”, with the unaware family welcoming Martin into their home after a blaze at his flat in Claremont Court, North Shore.
The family had 'no idea he should not be with young children', Mr McAnulty told Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning.
The court was told Martin took the youngsters – aged three and eight – to a local resort shop and was helping to look after them for their mum.
Martin was remanded in custody and will spend Christmas behind bars before being sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday, January 7 next year.
