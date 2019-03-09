Drunken Blackpool man attacked partner after booze binge

Have your say

A telesales employee assaulted his long term partner after a drinking binge.

Ben Stewart slapped her across the face with a flip-flop sandal and then held her down with a cushion over her head,Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Stewart, 39, of Catherine Close,Blackpool admitted assaulting his partner and also pleaded guilty to obstructing police who were called to the scene.

One officer received a cut hand trying to arrest a drunken Stewart.

Sarah Perkins,prosecuting, said: "Stewart had been drinking rum heavily when he returned to the house.He had a heated row with his partner and he tried to grab her mobile phone from her.”

“She had lock herself in the bathroom and called police after she was assaulted.”

Magistrates heard that Stewart had a binge drinking problem and since his arrest had not drunk at all.

Stewart was given an 18 month community penalty during which he must undertake up to 40 rehabilitation sessions.He must also pay a total of £435 costs and compensation.