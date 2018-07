Have your say

A van driver has been arrested for driving on the M6 while drunk.

Officers from Lancashire Roads Police unit received a call from a concerned member of the public after the Transit van was spotted driving erratically on the M6.

The driver was pulled over at Junction 32 for Broughton and was found to be three times the legal drink driving limit.

An officer from the unit tweeted: "Driver now in custody after providing an alcohol reading of 100, nearly three times the legal limit."