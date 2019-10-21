Drunk motorist told police he swerved to 'avoid a rat and a fox' on the M55 before crashing into the central reservation and flipping his car

A drunk motorist who crashed his car on the M55 claimed he was swerving to avoid a rat – and then a fox.

Callum Knights, 23, of Benton Road, Preston, smashed into a side crash barrier near Kirkham before veering into the central reservation and flipping his Ford Fiesta.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £315 with £85 costs, and told to pay £32 victims’ surcharges by Blackpool magistrates.

A breath test showed 59 microgrammes of booze in his system. The limit is 35.

Knights told police: “I’ll get banned, won’t I? I swerved to avoid a rat. I swerved to avoid a fox.”