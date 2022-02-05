Drunk man arrested for shouting and swearing at passengers at Preston railway station

Officers from British Transport Police attended the scene last night (February 4).

The man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

He spent the night in police custody as a result.

He was also given a conditional caution with a requirement to complete a diversion course run by substance misuse charity, Druglink.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "A male was arrested at Preston for being drunk and disorderly after he had been shouting and swearing at passengers.

"After a night in custody, he was given a conditional caution with a requirement to complete a Druglink diversion course."

A drunk man was arrested after swearing at passengers at Preston railway station