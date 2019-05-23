Drunk Blackpool woman who passed out in the street while looking after two babies fined by the court

Have your say

A woman who had been drinking passed out in the street while looking after two babies, a court was told.

Natalie Breyer, 34, of Shaftesbury Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to an offence of being drunk in charge of a child.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

She was fined £750 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £75 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police were asked to go to Queens Promenade, where a woman had been sick and passed out.

Breyer, who was looking after two children under 12 months old at the time, was slurring her words and shouting when a police officer arrived.

She kept trying to get past the officer and struggled with her when she was being arrested.

When interviewed, Breyer said she was an alcoholic and needed help.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client, who had been drinking vodka, was embarrassed and remorseful.