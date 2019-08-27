Drones used to target 'dangerous' and abusive scrambler bike riders near Blackpool's Village Hotel

Uninsured scrambler bikes being driven recklessly in Blackpool are putting people's safety at risk, police have warned.

Officers have vowed to seize offenders' bikes after "numerous" reports of incidents on paths around the Village Hotel, with some of the riders hurling abuse at members of the public and police.

Blackpool Police is using a drone to track the bikers, in what is said to be a first for an operation of this kind.

The bikes are reportedly being ridden "at speed" along the trails, which are popular with joggers and dog walkers.

Insp Pete Hannon, of the Blackpool South neighbourhood team, said: "We have listened to concerns raised by people using the trail and this kind of motorcycle riding is dangerous and we are fortunate that we have not had any serious injuries caused.

"To be clear these are off road bikes without registration plates being used by riders without insurance and should not be confused with regular motorcycle owners who ride responsibly.

"Any riders we stop will be dealt with robustly and where possible the motorcycles will be seized."

The issue is being treated as a "priority", he added, by officers working alongside Blackpool Council.

Blackpool Honda has also loaned an off-road motorbike to the force for the duration of the operation.