Drones could be used to capture troublemakers in Blackpool’s Stanley Park after the beauty spot became a target for anti-social behaviour this summer.

Damage to the bandstand and use of illegal quad bikes were among issues reported to the police.

Efforts to catch offenders are being helped thanks to a new £200,000 CCTV with more than 30 cameras now operating across the park, picking up clear images.

August saw a spike in anti-social behaviour in Stanley Park

Matters came to a head in August resulting in two dispersal orders being issued by the police to stop groups of young people from gathering en mass in the park.

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “There have been levels of anti social behaviour in the park this summer and it did result in dispersal orders being issued.

“Since then the level of activity has reduced, but it could just be because the children have gone back to school.

“We have met with the council and police, and various avenues are now open to us and we are exploring how to use them.

CCTV cameras are being used to identify offenders

“These include more regular patrols by the police, subject to other issues in the town.

“It has been mentioned whether a drone could be used if activity returns to the levels we saw in the summer, but that would be subject to civil aviation authority.

“There is a determination to make the park a safe environment to walk in at all times of the day, and the CCTV cameras are definitely helping.

“They can pick up very good images in close up of people and are recording at all times.”

Images of vandals sawing off railings from the bandstand was picked up by the CCTV and handed to the police.

The police made a dispersal order over the weekend of September 2 and 3 in response to incidents including damage to the bandstand, attempted vandalism to the new toilets, riding illegal quad bikes and throwing stones.

Blackpool Council has just completed a 10 week consultation into proposed new public space protection orders for all parks including Stanley Park, with aims including to tackle anti social behaviour.