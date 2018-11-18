Driver stopped by police morning after 'heavy night' in Blackpool

A man who went out on a 'heavy night' in Blackpool was breathalysed by police after being stopped on the M61.

Officers pulled over the vehicle as the driver made his way home to Lincolnshire.

Read more>>> A day in court awaits for 4x4 driver caught doing more than 100mph on the M55

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the man smelt of alcohol when he was approached by officers.

He told police he had spent the previous evening out drinking in Blackpool and had had a 'heavy night'.

Police say he is set to be charged with drink driving later today.