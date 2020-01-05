Driver flips car in police chase in St Anne’s

A driver flipped their car onto its back while attempting to escape from police in St Anne’s.

In a dramatic ending to the police chase the car came close to crashing into the front room of a house.

In a statement Lancashire Road Police said: “This driver decided not to stop for police in St Anne’s.

“Instead they thought making off at speed, flipping their car through a set of traffic lights and very nearly parking it in the front room of this house was a better idea.

“One arrest and no injuries thankfully.”