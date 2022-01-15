Drink driver tumbles out of car and blows 4 times the limit after police chase on M55

TacOps officers used stingers to shred the vehicles tyres after it failed to stop for them on the motorway in Preston.

They began pursuing the driver after the car was seen weaving recklessly between lanes in the early hours of this morning.

The driver failed to pull over when signalled by officers, so TacOps used their stinger device to forcibly stop the car.

"The driver fell out of the car when we opened the door," said an officer. "Then they provided a roadside breath test nearly 4x the legal limit."

The officer shared a picture of the driver's breath test result, showing 130 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - almost four times the legal limit of 35.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.