Drink-drive Blackpool mum jailed for taking tot on terror ride

A mum was almost three times the legal limit as she drunkenly drove her toddler son around town late at night.

Melissa Rady, of Beardshaw Avenue, South Shore, was so drunk she was oblivious to the police car chasing her through the resort as she swerved her Peugeot from side to side – narrowly avoiding smashing into another car, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The 29-year-old’s 22-month-old son, who was in the backseat without a seat belt on, has now been placed into care so Rady can start her prison sentence.

The tot was able to lean out of a half-open window District Judge Jane Goodwin heard, before jailing Rady for six months and banning her from the road for three years.

Rady was also barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.

The judge said: “I need to keep the public protected from you. Your child will be looked after whilst you are incarcerated.”

Rady pleaded guilty to ill treating and neglecting her son, drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Alex Mann, prosecuting, said Rady had a previous conviction for drink-driving and another one for refusing to give a specimen.

She was on a suspended prison sentence when the latest crimes took place.

READ MORE: Manhunt for serial robber in Blackpool continues



Mr Mann said: “She was driving around and the child had no seat restraints.

“When she finally pulled up outside her home, police found a rear window half-open and the child leaned out of it.

“The baby was shivering when taken from the vehicle.”

Brett Chappell, defending, said Rady had a massive drinking problem and was downing a litre of vodka a day.

“She is inconsolable about losing her baby,” he said.

“The custody threshold has been breached, but will she get the support and rehabilitation she needs in a cell at Styal Prison?”

A spokesman for the road safety charity Brake would not comment specifically on Rady’s case, but said: “Drink- driving is selfish, dangerous, and puts lives at risk.

“Repeat offenders are the most dangerous on our roads and must be dealt with severely so that they no longer pose a threat to other road users.

“We urgently need the Government to amend our drink-driving laws to a zero-tolerance limit to stamp out the menace of drink driving.”