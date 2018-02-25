Drink drive arrest after motorist ploughs into parked car in St Annes

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after smashing into a parked car in St Annes, police said.

The crash happened in the early hours of this morning, it is understood, and left both cars involved badly damaged.

Picture: Lancashire Road Police

Officers arrested the man nearby, with a spokesman saying he was trying to get into his flat when he was apprehended.

Pictures released by the force showed the impact of the crash, with both cars on pavements on the opposite side of the road to each other.

It happened on South Promenade, near to the junction with Kings Road.