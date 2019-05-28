Dramatic picture as BB guns found after car stopped in Kirkham

Have your say

Police found guns when they stopped a car in Lancashire.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle tonight posted a dramatic photo on Twitter.

Lancashire officers who carried out a successful stop in Kirkham also recovered two BB guns.

They tweeted: "Following a report of a stolen vehicle. #Team3TacOps and @LancsPolDogUnit stopped this vehicle in Kirkham.

"Driver and occupants arrested for UTMV (unathorised taking) and numerous doc offences.

"Also seized for destruction were 2 x BB guns and Cannabis."