"Don't make a statement" Blackpool woman's abuser yells as he is arrested for attack

An abusive man who left his partner with a fractured eye socket yelled: " Don't make a statement - you know I love you" as he was led away by police, a court has heard.

Raymond Dean Baxter, 29, of Springfield Road, Blackpool, is starting an eight month jail term after he attacked his partner at her flat in Blackpool on November 12.

Crown Court

He admitted causing her actual bodily harm during a hearing at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecuting, Hanifa Patel said they had been in an "up and down" relationship for 18 months.

She added: " At around 5.30pm she was at her friend's flat. Her friend lives in the flat above her.

"She describes how she was, in yer own words, chilling, watching TV. Whilst she was there the defendant called her on her mobile and repeatedly tried to talk to her.

"She ignored the calls in the first instance. The defendant arrived at the flat not long after.

"At this point she was sat on the sofa. The defendant entered the flat and sat opposite her.

"He then jumped up and went over to her and punched her a couple of times. She describes curling up to protect herself."

The court heard Baxter then went to his victim's flat, and she followed him, worried about what was happening there.

Ms Patel added: " She returned to find the defendant was inside and appeared to be collecting some of her belongings.

"The argued and he punched her in the face while she was stood at the door.

"She described being repeatedly punched to the face and body and this caused her to fall to the floor."

Baxter, who has 14 convictions for 20 offences, was "forcibly removed" by the victim's friend's boyfriend and police were called.

He was arrested and shouted at her not to give a statement.

Medics found she had suffered a bruise to her back, a swollen right eye, and a CT scan revealed she had a fractured eye socket.

In interview Baxter answered no comment, but defending, Rachel Wood said he was remorseful.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, said: "You punched her twice to the face, and having done so then left the flat and went downstairs to her own flat.

"It was in that flat that you assaulted her further. You punched her repeatedly to the face causing her to the fall to the floor."