Dog hair and mouldy food found in Blackpool hotel kitchen

Hygiene inspectors found mouldy food, a smell of rotting waste and clumps of dog hair when they visited a Blackpool hotel.

Michael Hoyle, of The Residence Hotel on Hornby Road was prosecuted for eight food hygiene and four health and safety breaches.

Dirty conditions in the kitchen

Hoyle 61, was ordered to pay a £600 fine, £1000 costs and £30 victim surcharge, when he appeared before magistrates.

The court heard that in May last year a food hygiene inspection was carried out and large amounts of dog hair and a general poor standard of cleanliness were identified.

In addition, a second smaller kitchen was found that was dirty, smelt of rotting waste, and had out of date mouldy food in the fridge.

Following a complaint by a guest, a further food hygiene visit was carried out along with Health and Safety Officers two months later.

Dog hair was still present in the kitchen, and officers also found an open broken pipe to the basement that could give access to rodents.

Cobwebs and slug trails were present throughout the dining room, indicating poor pest control and inadequate cleaning.

Health and safety officers identified that there was no legionella risk assessment in place, no electrical installation condition report available, and no gas safety certificate.

The court heard Hoyle had also been prosecuted in 2016 for food hygiene offences.

The business was awarded a food hygiene rating of 1 following the visit. On that occasion, Hoyle was fined £440.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Blackpool Council deputy leader, said: “Our officers continue to do a great job of ensuring that food supplied to both residents and visitors has been stored and prepared in safe and hygienic conditions and that businesses adhere to relevant regulations.

“We continue to pursue those who choose to ignore their responsibilities and could potentially put the public at risk.”