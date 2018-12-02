Do you recognise man suspected of looking up girls’ skirts on Lancashire train?

Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating a series of indecent offences which all took place on board a Lancaster to Morecambe train have released an image of the man they wish to speak to,

At around 4.23pm on September 18 a man was seen trying to look up the skirt of a teenager whilst he was standing in the aisle of the train. The man then sat down next to the victim, putting his arm across the back of her seat.

On September 24, the victim was on the same train service from Lancaster to Morecambe when she saw the same man trying to look up the skirts of a group of teenagers also travelling on the train.

The same victim was also on-board the 4.23pm Lancaster to Morecambe train on October 9, when the man also attempted to look up her skirt.

Officers would like to speak to the man in this image as they believe he has information which could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP calling 08000 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 1800072417.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.