Disgraced St Anne's Boys' Brigade leader, 84, convicted of historic indecent assaults

A former leader of the Boys’ Brigade in Lytham St Annes has been remanded into custody as he awaits his sentencing for a string of sexual attacks on children.

William Bissett, 84, of Rossendale Road, St Annes, was convicted of nine counts of indecently assaulting boys in the 80s and 90s following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

The allegations date back to a time Bissett was involved in church activities at the Church Road Methodist Church, in St Annes, and was leader of the Boys’ Brigade.

One person had made a complaint in 2005 but the investigation did not proceed - however the same person was contacted by police in 2019 after another boy made a similar statement.

Another complainant came forward after seeing a news article about the initial charges against Bissett.

Giving evidence earlier in the case, Bissett denied the allegations.

But he was convicted unanimously by jurors of nine of the allegations against him.

Judge Robert Altham adjourned his sentencing until January 21.

