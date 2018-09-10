Dirty needles found dumped in Blackpool street

A passer-by was shocked when he stumbled across a scattering of filthy hyperdermic needles on a Blackpool street.

And dumped on the pavement next to them were documents which clearly showed a name and address.

The needles and other debris discovered by Les Joy

Grandfather Les Joy, 78, phoned Blackpool Council immediately after coming across the litter on Back Eaves Street, North Shore, at around 3pm on Wednesday.

He was relieved when a van from the authority turned up just 40 minutes later to clear the mess away.

It appeared the litter belonged to a resident who lived just up the road.

Les, a retired Blackpool and The Fylde College technician said: “I was absolutely appalled when I saw them lying there, my fear was that a child may pick some of them up or a dog may get hurt.

“The council wasted no time in getting down and said it was one of the worst they had seen.

“It is disgusting that people leave them in a public area, I’m sure there are needle exchanges.”

Blackpool Council confirmed it had attended.