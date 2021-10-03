Do you recognise this female?

Having issued an image of five individuals they wanted to speak to on Friday, detectives has since arrested three boys – aged 17, 16 and 13 – and a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of robbery. They have now all been released on bail pending further enquires.

Officers are continuing to ask for anybody with information on the female pictured in the CCTV still to come forward, as they believe she can assist with their enquiries.

A 16-year-old boy from Preston arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife/ bladed article on Friday (October 1) has since been charged with three counts of robbery. He appeared at court yesterday (Saturday).

The charges relate to a series of robberies in Blackpool, which happened between 5pm and 8pm on September 30 between the town centre and Claremont areas.

The robberies involved a group of people who have approached and threatened a number of victims and stolen property.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anybody else who maybe a victim to come forward.

DI Jamie Lillystone, of Blackpool CID, said: “We have now spoken to a number of people of interest in this case and although one male has now been charged and four individuals arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have already come forward with information and further ask anybody who recognises the female in the CCTV to get in contact with police.”

A 19-year-old man from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of affray, has since been released with no further action.