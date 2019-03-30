Detectives hunt stylish suspected Booths fraudster

Police in Lancaster are appealing for help to find a fashionable suspected fraudster.

Officers say they believe an offence happened on Tuesday, March 19 in Carnforth.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a suspected fraud at Booths supermarket in Carnforth

The man, sporting a hipster-style outfit, complete with a flying jacket and nearly-trimmed beard, is believed defrauded the Lancashire-based retailer.

Lancashire Police tweeted: "We would like him to assist us with our enquiries in relation to a fraud offence which occurred at Booths in Carnforth on Tuesday the 19/03/19. If you have any information please email #team2 officer PC Tom Robinson at 5678@lancashire.pnn.police.uk"

A number of social media users have commented on the suspects dapper appearance, with one comparing him Eastenders actors Matt Di Angelo.

Others were less complementary, urging an intervention by the 'fashion police' instead of the boys in blue!

The comparisons haven't yet reached David Schwimmer proportions. The actor is pictured poking fun at himself after a police appeal for a shoplifter in Blackpool went viral

However, the comparisons are a long way from becoming the internet sensation sparked by a Blackpool shoplifter who was mistaken for Friends actor David Schwimmer, aka Ross Geller.

