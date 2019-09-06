Detectives continue to question man suspected of murdering 71 year old Marlene McCabe in West Park Drive

Officers in Blackpool are still quizzing a man they think murdered Marlene McCabe.





The 71 year old had suffered "serious head and facial injuries" in the attack at her family home in West Park Drive, shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, September 4.

Police confirmed that a 25 year old man was still in custody.

A 25 year old man, who police say "was known" to Mrs McCabe, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

This morning officers confirmed that he was still in their custody.

Yesterday they said a post-mortem examination would be carried out by a Home Office pathologist to formally establish the cause of death.

When asked whether any weapons had been recovered, a police spokesman said the matter was "forming part of the investigation".