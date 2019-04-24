'Despicable human being' who bit off part of ex-girlfriend's ear jailed

A "violent thug" who bit off part of his former partner's ear in a brutal attack has been jailed.

The victim of 31-year-old Christopher Jackson was left with significant bruising to her face, a broken nose and a fractured skull, Northumbria Police said.

A force spokesman explained how Jackson had been jailed for eight weeks in December 2017 after being convicted of a previous assault on the same ex-girlfriend.

As part of the sentence he was given a 12-month restraining order, but just three weeks after it expired last December he went round to the unnamed 38-year-old's house in a bid to get back together with her, the force said.

Upon being turned away, Jackson, of Split Crow Road, Gateshead, punched, kicked and stamped on the victim to the point of unconsciousness.

He was arrested after she managed to make a silent 999 call during the assault, and police were shocked to find that the woman was missing part of her ear when they arrived.

A force spokesman said Jackson had been jailed for seven years and four months at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the attack.

The victim, whose injuries have not yet healed, said following her attacker's jailing: "It took a while for everything to sink it but now that it has I have been having flashbacks and I have not been able to leave the house on my own.

"I am struggling to get comfortable in my own home to the point that I am thinking about moving house.

"I just want Christopher away from me and for him not to do this again."

Detective Constable Darren Davies said following the sentencing: "This was a brutal and cowardly attack by a man who was far stronger than his victim and used that power to inflict horrific injuries upon her.

"He is a despicable human being who, like many perpetrators of domestic abuse, tried to apportion blame to his victim for his behaviour.

"Jackson is a violent thug who deserves to be behind bars and I am delighted with the sentence handed down by the judge at court."

Speaking about the victim, he added: "I want to praise her for the bravery she has shown throughout these proceedings and I hope she can sleep more easily at night knowing her attacker is in prison."