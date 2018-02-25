'Defenceless' OAP seriously hurt in daylight robbery in Blackpool

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after being knocked to the ground in a street robbery in Blackpool yesterday.

The pensioner, in her 80s, had her handbag snatched from her shoulder by a callous thief shortly before 5pm in Dutton Road, just off Newton Drive.

She fell to the floor and badly hurt her hip, police said. She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and is now in a serious but stable condition.

A manhunt has been launched for her attacker, who was described as a 'man wearing a cream or white hat'.

Det Insp Richard Irving from Blackpool Police said: "This has been a violent robbery on a defenceless elderly woman and we need to trace the offender.

"The offence happened in broad daylight and we’d urge anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, to come forward."

The bag, described as a black shoulder bag, is still missing. Detectives consider it a key part of evidence and are searching for it.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 1074 of February 24.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.