Debenhams ban for prolific Blackpool shoplifter

A prolific thief who struck at two shops in Blackpool stealing more than £400 of property has been banned from both retail outlets for six months.

Michael Wood, 45, of Dale Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do nine months drugs rehabilitation and not to enter Debenhams or Marks and Spencer for six months and told to pay £160 compensation by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Ward was seen on CCTV stealing two bottles of Michael Korrs perfume valued at £160 from Debenhams on October 14. Later the same day a security guard at Marks and Spencer saw Ward steal 12 boxes of make-up valued at £272 and detained him.

Ward had 96 previous convictions on his record.