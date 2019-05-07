Daylight robbery: Fylde police appeal for witnesses to catch thieves who robbed St Annes' O2 store

Have your say

Police are looking for information that will lead to the arrest of the thieves that entered the O2 store in St Annes in April.

Fylde Police have released CCTV footage of the brazen robbery of an O2 store in St Annes in the hopes that it brings forward witnesses.

Three thieves entered the shop on St Annes Road on Friday, April 26, and stole thousands of pounds' worth of devices, but police have so far struggled to identify the men.

What do the men look like?

The first man is wearing a dark green hooded jacket and a black baseball cap

The second is wearing a distinctive green camouflage hood and red trainers

The third has dark hair and a beard, and wore a denim jacket over a grey hoodie

In the footage posted on Twitter, the men quickly begin ripping smartphones and tablets from their display cases, leaving debris on the floor, before fleeing the scene.

When they had finished, whole display cases had been stripped of their devices.

Police have asked any members of the public who recognise the figures to contact them by email at 6412@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, and to quote log number 377.

They ripped several smartphones and tablets out of their security holders.