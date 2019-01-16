David Schwimmer lookalike is still wanted by Blackpool Police

A “lookalike” of Friends star David Schwimmer, who failed to appear at court last month after being charged with theft and fraud, was still a wanted man yesterday, police suggested.

Abdulah Husseni, 36, of Spencer Road, Slough, was told to appear before magistrates in Blackpool to face accusations he stole a wallet, phone and cash.

The wanted man (left) is said to look like Friends actor David Schwimmer, who parodied the CCTV image (right)

His case attracted international media attention following Blackpool Police’s viral public appeal for a man after the alleged theft.

That was followed by a clip starring Schwimmer, in which he jokingly denied being the offender.

When asked if Husseni had been found, a police spokeswoman said: “Not that we’ve been told.”

