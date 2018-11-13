David Schwimmer look-alike accused of Blackpool theft arrested in London

The man whose image went viral after internet users suggested he was a doppelganger for Friends actor David Schwimmer has been arrested in London.

Met Police officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of theft in Southall, west London last night.

His picture was shared thousands of times after being posted to Blackpool Police’s Facebook page after an alleged theft from the Mr Basrai’s eatery in Blackpool town centre.

Friends star Schwimmer fuelled the publicity by posting a parody video on his own Twitter page, in which he reenacted CCTV footage shared by Blackpool Police.



The man, whose name has not been released, was wanted for questioning after a coat, wallet, and phone was stolen from Mr Basrai’s in Cookson Street.



The suspect was then captured on CCTV buying beer from a shop with money or cash cards from the stolen wallet.

Following the arrest, Blackpool Police expressed their gratitude to the Hollywood star for his support.

Blackpool Police said: "Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an arrest.

"Thanks for the support, especially David Schwimmer!"