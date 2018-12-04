Daughter ‘lost it’ and repeatedy bit mother in Fleetwood

A daughter described as “losing it” repeatedly bit her mother drawing blood during a fracas.

Hope Haworth also attacked a neighbour who came out to see what she was shouting about.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Haworth, unemployed, 21, of Northway, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, causing damage and failing to answer bail.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 50 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay compensation of £100 to her mother, £50 to the neighbour and £300 for the damaged window by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Elliott Taylforth, said Haworth was at her mother’s on October 28 when she became agitated and threw two cups of tea on the floor and kicked the tv off its stand.

Her mother grabbed her and during a scuffle Haworth bit her mum first on the right arm, then several times on the right leg.